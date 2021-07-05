UBS Group AG Acquires 16,591 Shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 616.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.48. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

