UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $49.14 Million Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 968,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $49,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 114.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $60.72 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

