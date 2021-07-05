UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 59,051 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,227 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 59,051 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $53,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,231,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,920 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $121.50 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $143.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.58.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.54) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.