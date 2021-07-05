UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 475,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $59,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Allegion by 36.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after buying an additional 30,379 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 6.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Allegion by 36.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Allegion by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $140.04 on Monday. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $94.01 and a 12-month high of $144.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $395,978.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,405,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,399. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

