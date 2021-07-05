UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 802,508 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 184.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,238,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 802,508 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $44,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 718.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.74.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $32.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

