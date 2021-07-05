Ubiq Hits Market Cap of $9.06 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Ubiq has a market cap of $9.06 million and approximately $25,187.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,973.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,221.99 or 0.06540287 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.80 or 0.01497618 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.10 or 0.00409436 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.18 or 0.00159470 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.49 or 0.00637231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.55 or 0.00422543 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007512 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.75 or 0.00331879 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

