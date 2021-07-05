U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Decreased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 91.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,296 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $3,221,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 46,532 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,773,000 after purchasing an additional 366,435 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,267.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 23,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares during the period. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB stock opened at $57.57 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $85.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

