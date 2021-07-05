Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,798,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.45% of Tyme Technologies worth $10,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYME. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 377.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 149,105 shares during the period. 11.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $54,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,033,998 shares in the company, valued at $31,965,217.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,478,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,311,680.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 510,250 shares of company stock valued at $733,188 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

TYME stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.39. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.99.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.