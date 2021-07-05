Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Shares of TWIN opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.29 million, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.58. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $57.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWIN. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Twin Disc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 10.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 71.1% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 35,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Twin Disc in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,350,000. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

