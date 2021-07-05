Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 685 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.6% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 56.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after purchasing an additional 939,568 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at $3,135,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.77.

Twilio stock opened at $388.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a PE ratio of -100.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $341.40. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.32 and a 52 week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total transaction of $318,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,061 shares of company stock worth $48,240,705. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

