Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler Sells 6,056 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total value of $2,416,646.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,485 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,445 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.64, for a total value of $1,028,814.80.

On Friday, May 7th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total value of $1,019,067.75.

On Monday, April 5th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,297 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $460,435.00.

TWLO stock opened at $388.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.32 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $341.40. The company has a market capitalization of $67.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its holdings in Twilio by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

