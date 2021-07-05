Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Invests $41,000 in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFTW. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:SFTW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.04. 113,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,063. Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.96.

About Osprey Technology Acquisition

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

