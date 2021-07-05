Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Acquires Shares of 206 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,856.06.

MELI stock traded up $6.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,551.96. 144,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,006.16 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $941.44 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,437.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

