TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Trading Down 9.4% Over Last Week

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0694 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $458,283.15 and approximately $117.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00057784 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00034934 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.37 or 0.00292553 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000549 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00037925 BTC.

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

