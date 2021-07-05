Truist Increases ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $77.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price upped by Truist from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.55.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $62.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -418.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.46. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after buying an additional 16,936,808 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after buying an additional 6,258,117 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 536.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,154,000 after buying an additional 4,473,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after buying an additional 3,965,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $144,832,000 after buying an additional 3,523,652 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

