Trittium (TRTT) Market Cap Hits $5.87 Million

Trittium (CURRENCY:TRTT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Trittium has a market cap of $5.87 million and $27,019.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Trittium has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Trittium coin can now be bought for about $0.0455 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Trittium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00044569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00135325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00166762 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000125 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,731.33 or 1.00064700 BTC.

Trittium Profile

Trittium launched on May 6th, 2018. Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. Trittium’s official message board is medium.com/@trittiumcoin . The official website for Trittium is trittium.cc . Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tritium is an intermediary platform that allows for fast and easy peer-to-peer loans backed by crypto collateral. Both lenders and borrowers get to leverage their positions – lenders by earning interest on their latent cash and borrowers by getting the cash flow without having to part with their crypto assets. Building upon the Blockchain decentralized nature, Trittium aims to take the sharing economy one step further. “

Trittium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trittium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trittium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trittium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trittium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trittium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.