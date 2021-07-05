Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Stock Position Lessened by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 61,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Shares of TPH stock opened at $21.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TPH shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.