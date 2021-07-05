Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $229,000 Investment in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 841,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,430,000 after purchasing an additional 351,541 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 57.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 641,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 235,250 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 182.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 257,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 166,449 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the first quarter worth $4,343,000. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAMT opened at $36.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.47. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 1.67. Camtek Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $40.47.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.97 million. Camtek had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camtek currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

