Trexquant Investment LP Invests $246,000 in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,158,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,125,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $474.24 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $475.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $437.00. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. Citigroup began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total transaction of $332,145.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

