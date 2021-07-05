Trexquant Investment LP Invests $238,000 in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,777 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,176,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,347,000 after buying an additional 1,266,263 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $170,035,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $56,042,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $49,532,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $563,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,277,994.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 21,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,443 over the last 90 days. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KOD shares. Truist upped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kodiak Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.86.

Shares of KOD opened at $96.31 on Monday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.28.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

