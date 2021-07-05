Trexquant Investment LP Has $243,000 Stock Position in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) by 98.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,247 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.18% of Aravive worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARAV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aravive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Aravive during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aravive by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Aravive during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Aravive by 1,213.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 27,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

Aravive stock opened at $5.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22. Aravive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $12.36.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aravive, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Aravive in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

