Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Shares in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,795 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $724,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 56.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 20,445 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $977,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 15.9% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 37,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INDB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INDB opened at $74.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $120.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.38 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 8.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

