Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 6,052 Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,867,000 after buying an additional 911,597 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,235,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,872,000 after buying an additional 799,382 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,923,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,902,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,260,000 after buying an additional 419,270 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 595,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after buying an additional 345,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RAVN. TheStreet cut shares of Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities cut shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Raven Industries stock opened at $57.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.67, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.53. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.55.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Analysts predict that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

