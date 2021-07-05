Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

NYSE ELF opened at $26.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.52. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ELF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

In related news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $632,597.40. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 1,685 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $48,814.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,160 shares of company stock worth $7,003,897 over the last quarter. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.