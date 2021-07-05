Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in June

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,617,900 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 1,348,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.8 days.

TRMLF stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $28.85. 19,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,800. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $29.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.79.

TRMLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$50.75 to C$54.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tourmaline Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

