Toscafund Asset Management LLP Makes New $983,000 Investment in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Toscafund Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000. Global Medical REIT makes up approximately 1.0% of Toscafund Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,542,000 after acquiring an additional 257,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,706,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,293,000 after acquiring an additional 53,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 121,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GMRE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of GMRE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,233. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.64. The company has a market cap of $904.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.18%.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

