Toscafund Asset Management LLP Has $7.03 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Toscafund Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 235.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises 7.3% of Toscafund Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Toscafund Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 27,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 695,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,019,000 after buying an additional 42,550 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.03. The company had a trading volume of 427,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,816,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $94.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.12.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

