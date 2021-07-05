Tornado (TCORE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $258,258.00

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last seven days, Tornado has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado coin can currently be bought for $44.64 or 0.00131092 BTC on popular exchanges. Tornado has a market capitalization of $267,810.74 and approximately $258,258.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00045032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00136244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00165320 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,170.19 or 1.00357019 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Tornado Coin Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

