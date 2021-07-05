TOKPIE (TKP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $290.00

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 5th. Over the last week, TOKPIE has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $161,426.35 and $290.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TOKPIE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

