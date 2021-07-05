Tokenbox (TBX) Price Reaches $0.0179

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Tokenbox coin can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Tokenbox has a market cap of $200,979.17 and approximately $5,249.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded up 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00054047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017888 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.52 or 0.00795655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,689.12 or 0.07997815 BTC.

Tokenbox Profile

TBX is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 coins and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 coins. The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io . Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenbox is a trading ecosystem that aims to connect cryptocurrency funds under the management of professional portfolio managers and traders with investors. Tokenbox aims to present to investors a ready-made “box” solution for the creation of their own tokenized funds, operating professionally, transparently and within the applicable legal framework providing them with the best strategies for managing funds on the cryptocurrencies market. Tokenbox token (TBX) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Tokenbox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokenbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

