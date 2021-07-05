Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “
Shares of TWI stock opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $503.53 million, a P/E ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57. Titan International has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $11.82.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Titan International by 57.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 327,708 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Titan International by 37.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 28,211 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Titan International by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.
Titan International Company Profile
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
