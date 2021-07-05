Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

Shares of TWI stock opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $503.53 million, a P/E ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57. Titan International has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $11.82.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $403.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.17 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Titan International will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Titan International by 57.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 327,708 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Titan International by 37.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 28,211 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Titan International by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

