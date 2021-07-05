Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Short Interest Update

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 463,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE TWI traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.17. 273,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.57. Titan International has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $11.82.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $403.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Titan International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Titan International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Titan International by 135.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Titan International by 8.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

