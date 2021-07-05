Thomas J. Healy Sells 100,000 Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $1,165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,472,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,608,772.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HYLN opened at $10.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $58.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYLN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth $26,620,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth $2,287,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth $4,944,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth $34,222,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth $2,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

HYLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

