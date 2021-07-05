The Transfer Token Price Hits $12.47 on Major Exchanges (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be bought for $12.47 or 0.00036985 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. The Transfer Token has a total market cap of $1.31 billion and approximately $1.60 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Transfer Token alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00031674 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000111 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,070,368 coins. The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Transfer Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Transfer Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.