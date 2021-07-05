The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Short Interest Update

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the May 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Vertical Research upgraded The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Truist upgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.10.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.67, for a total transaction of $19,628,843.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,632,272.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.30, for a total value of $1,316,564.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,633,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,851 shares of company stock worth $42,013,303. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in The Trade Desk by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $76.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.07. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

