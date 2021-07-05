The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Bought by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Timken were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 99.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 36,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $3,148,051.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,388 shares in the company, valued at $26,937,274.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $2,995,461.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,190,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086 over the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TKR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.74. The Timken Company has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

