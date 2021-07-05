The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Simply Good Foods has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.57.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.86.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 9.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,024,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,261,000 after acquiring an additional 512,865 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,248,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 17.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,657,000 after purchasing an additional 347,145 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,037,000 after purchasing an additional 180,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 2.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,021,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,507,000 after purchasing an additional 55,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

