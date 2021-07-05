The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Credit Suisse Group

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SMPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Simply Good Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.57.

SMPL opened at $37.51 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 1.02.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 445,366 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

