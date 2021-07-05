The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Short Interest Update

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the May 31st total of 4,230,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.22. The company had a trading volume of 549,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,408. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.56. The Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $190.67 and a twelve month high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

