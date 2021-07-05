The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to post $142.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $149.74 million. The RMR Group posted sales of $138.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year sales of $575.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $558.90 million to $591.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $575.01 million, with estimates ranging from $542.70 million to $605.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $131.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.02 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMR. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 37,777 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

RMR opened at $39.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.60. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

