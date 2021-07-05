The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,450 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $72,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $671,132,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,860,000 after acquiring an additional 873,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,802,964,000 after acquiring an additional 697,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $93,179,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $192.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.09 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.31.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

