The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Short Interest Update

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the May 31st total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,466.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 796,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,651,000 after purchasing an additional 82,910 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:LSXMK traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.49. 468,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,856. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.05. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $47.40.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

