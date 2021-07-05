The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Short Interest Down 25.2% in June

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NYSE:SCX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.95. 13,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.50. The L.S. Starrett has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $9.92.
The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.94 million for the quarter. The L.S. Starrett had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 6.72%.
About The L.S. Starrett
The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.
See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps
Receive News & Ratings for The L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.