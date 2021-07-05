The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Short Interest Down 25.2% in June

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:SCX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.95. 13,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.50. The L.S. Starrett has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $9.92.

The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.94 million for the quarter. The L.S. Starrett had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 6.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 28,121 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 225,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 23,704 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The L.S. Starrett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

