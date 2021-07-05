The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Lifted by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 45,498 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,888,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 380,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,098,000 after purchasing an additional 22,053 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,317,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $322.70 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.22 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $317.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $343.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 5,575.49% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.65.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.