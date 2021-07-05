The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Academy Capital Management Inc. TX

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. The Hershey accounts for approximately 2.7% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $14,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 52,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 16,248 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,996 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 413,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,367,000 after acquiring an additional 301,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

HSY traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.00. 661,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,436. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $125.89 and a 1-year high of $175.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total value of $437,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,497 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,049.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,782 shares of company stock worth $3,392,091. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

