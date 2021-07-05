The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,066 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.87% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $13,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 1,274.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William A. Furman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.20 per share, with a total value of $482,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 572,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,595,367.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,666,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GBX opened at $41.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.26. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 66.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 85.59 and a beta of 1.57.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.64 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

The Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

