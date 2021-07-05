The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Shares Purchased by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Gorman-Rupp were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 317.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 7.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in The Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Gorman-Rupp alerts:

GRC traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.61. 699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,807. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.19. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $903.87 million, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.54.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $89.03 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.