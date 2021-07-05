The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $322.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $322.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $308.41.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $276.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 114.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $144.84 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,477,768. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

