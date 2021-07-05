The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Short Interest Down 19.4% in June

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,620,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 41,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 28.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

GEO stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.09. 2,935,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,597,701. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.34. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $867.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

