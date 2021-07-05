The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $87.42

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$87.42 and last traded at C$87.42, with a volume of 4660 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$86.99.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.39.
In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.46, for a total value of C$361,838.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,834,039.69. Also, Senior Officer Michael Verhoeve sold 14,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.93, for a total value of C$1,178,502.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at C$323,720. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,861 shares of company stock worth $8,443,762.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (TSE:DSG)
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
