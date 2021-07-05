The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $87.42

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$87.42 and last traded at C$87.42, with a volume of 4660 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$86.99.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$124.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$116.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.46, for a total value of C$361,838.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,834,039.69. Also, Senior Officer Michael Verhoeve sold 14,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.93, for a total value of C$1,178,502.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at C$323,720. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,861 shares of company stock worth $8,443,762.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

